Predicting Every Game of the Atlanta Falcons Season
Week Thirteen: Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets
Game Info: Sunday, December 3rd at 1:00 PM EST
Initial Thoughts: With their trade of Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets are officially all-in. Many folks are predicting them to be playoff contenders and they’ll have numerous standouts like Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner on the field against Atlanta. This could be a tough matchup that determines whether the Falcons are true contenders or just took advantage of some bad teams earlier in the season.
X-Factor: Aaron Rodgers. As simple as it sounds, Rodgers will determine how this entire season goes for the Jets. If he looks like the former MVP winner, there will be Super Bowl expectations in New York. If he looks like a quarterback who just turned 40 the day before this game, the Falcons could be in for an unexpected win.
Prediction: Rodgers still has some “sauce” and throws for three touchdowns. Falcons suffer a 27-10 loss and fall to 7-5.