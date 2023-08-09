Predicting Every Game of the Atlanta Falcons Season
Week Fourteen: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Game Info: Sunday, December 10th at 1:00 PM EST
Initial Thoughts: Most of the thoughts mentioned in the first Buccaneers slide will likely apply here, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see a shift at quarterback if Mayfield has struggled up to this point. This seems like a good bounce-back game for Atlanta if they’re experiencing the minor slump predicted above.
X-Factor: Drake London. The hope for London is that he takes the “leap” and falls into the conversation as one of the best receivers in the league. After experiencing the failed Marcus Mariota experiment last year, there is a good chance that London’s production will automatically jump with the consistency and production that Ridder is expected to bring.
Prediction: London scores a long touchdown and helps Atlanta secure a 21-3 win that pushes them back in control of the division race. 8-5.