Predicting Every Game of the Atlanta Falcons Season
Week Fifteen: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Game Info: TBD
Initial Thoughts: By this point in the season, we’ll likely have a good idea of the player Bryce Young will be in the NFL. His play in this matchup could determine if the Falcons make it to the playoffs or suffer another heartbreaking end to their season. Fans in Atlanta will likely be on the edge of their seats for this matchup as it feels like one that ends up going down to the wire.
X-Factor: Calais Campbell. When the Atlanta Falcons signed Campbell in the off-season, it was for matchups like this that can make or break the entire season. They’ll need him to make one or two big plays that help turn the matchup and ensure the Falcons don’t suffer another hard loss in North Carolina.
Prediction: The Falcons win after Campbell snags a late-game sack and stops the Panthers from potentially scoring a game-tying field goal. 9-5.