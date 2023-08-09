Predicting Every Game of the Atlanta Falcons Season
Week Sixteen: Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons
Game Info: Sunday, December 24th at 1:00 PM EST
Initial Thoughts: The Colts have finally ended their rotating quarterback experiment and seem fully prepared to have rookie Anthony Richardson as their starter this season. Depending on how he’s played throughout the season up to this point, the Falcons could be in trouble. Indianapolis has strong pieces throughout their roster but quarterback play typically determines these late-season matchups.
X-Factor: Shaquille Leonard. After a stellar start to his career, Leonard had a disappointing season last year due to various injuries and surgeries. If he’s able to bounce back and reclaim his spot as the best defender on their roster, Atlanta may have a hard time finding rushing lanes throughout this matchup.
Prediction: The Falcons suffer a disappointing loss as their defense struggles to keep up with Richardson’s athleticism. 9-6.