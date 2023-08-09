Predicting Every Game of the Atlanta Falcons Season
Week Seventeen: Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears
Game Info: Sunday, December 31st at 1:00 PM EST
Initial Thoughts: The Chicago Bears have been struggling to meet expectations for numerous seasons now and haven’t posted a winning record since 2018. Justin Fields is hoping to turn that around and could prove to be another tough matchup for Atlanta’s defense. Their trade of D.J Moore could prove pivotal in this game…unless he rips his helmet off after a touchdown again.
X-Factor: Cole Kmet. Fields and Kmet found a strong connection last season and will hope to keep that going throughout this season. His play could help the Bears keep their offense on the field and take advantage of Atlanta’s defense.
Prediction: Moore ends up scoring a touchdown to win the game, and the Falcons playoff hopes come down to their season-ending matchup in New Orleans. 9-7.