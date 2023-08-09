Predicting Every Game of the Atlanta Falcons Season
Week Two: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons
Game Info: Sunday, September 17th at 1:00 PM EST
Initial Thoughts: The Falcons have suffered two straight 14-point losses to the Packers (last in 2020) but this is a very different Green Bay team. Aaron Rodgers is gone, Davante Adams is no longer around to destroy defenses, and the organization is undergoing a bit of a youth movement. This seems like the perfect game for Calais Campbell to have his way with Jordan Love and help ensure the defense shuts down any chance of a Packers win.
X-Factor: Grady Jarrett. It’ll be shocking if the Packers don’t employ a run-heavy approach to begin the season, and will lucky shuffle AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones frequently throughout the game. Having Jarrett on his A-game to stop either back from getting chunk runs will be important for Arthur Smith to run his preferred game-plan.
Prediction: Atlanta wins 14-10 in a close matchup that is lower-scoring than expected. Ridder throws an interception but helps the team score a touchdown in the fourth quarter to secure the win.