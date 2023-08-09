Predicting Every Game of the Atlanta Falcons Season
Week Three: Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions
Game Info: Sunday, September 24th at 1:00 PM EST
Initial Thoughts: Although it’d be great for Atlanta to start 3-0, this will be a tough test for the Falcons. Detroit has a strong coach in Dan Campbell, the offense has numerous high-end weapons, and Jared Goff seems to somehow have unexpectedly turned the corner on his career. It won’t be shocking if the Falcons win this one, but it’ll likely take a strong showing from their entire roster.
X-Factor: Jeff Okudah. The Falcons will likely shut down one half of the field with A.J Terrell, but the Lions have numerous weapons they’ll move around the field to try and take advantage of Okudah. There’s a strong chance this could be his first game of the season after a recent ankle injury, and having him slow down Josh Reynolds, Marvin Jones, and Amon-Ra St. Brown could tip the scales in the Falcons favor.
Prediction: Falcons lose 16-24 as the team struggles to keep their early-season momentum going. 2-1.