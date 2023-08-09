Predicting Every Game of the Atlanta Falcons Season
Week Four: Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars (London)
Game Info: Sunday, October 1st at 9:30 AM EST
Initial Thoughts: Games in London tend to be weird, and it wouldn’t be shocking if this one continued that trend. Trevor Lawrence is one of the best up-and-coming quarterbacks but would we be shocked if he somehow threw three interceptions in this one? On the opposite side, would it be surprising if the Falcons’ defense struggled to adjust throughout the game if Lawrence gets going early? The Jaguars seem to be offseason darlings and favored to make the playoffs again, but this one could be tight throughout the entire game.
X-Factor: Travis Etienne. After losing his rookie season to an injury, Etienne was an impactful player for the Jaguars last season and helped carry the team to a playoff victory with a strong rushing effort. If he’s able to control the pace of the game while avoiding his fumbling issues from last year, he could be the most important player in this game.
Prediction: Atlanta loses 21-22 after the Jaguars go for two on their last-second touchdown to send the London fans home happy. 2-2.