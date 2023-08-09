Predicting Every Game of the Atlanta Falcons Season
Week Five: Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons
Game Info: Sunday, October 8th at 1:00 PM EST
Initial Thoughts: The Texans seem to finally have a plan, and I think they’ll be good in 2-3 more years. Unfortunately for their team now, they don’t have a ton of game-changing players that’ll help them win games this year. They have a strong offensive line but I doubt the Falcons will be too scared of Dalton Schultz and Nico Collins lining up against them.
X-Factor: Will Anderson Jr. Anderson is a spectacular player, and it won’t be a surprise to see him have a stellar rookie season under new coach DeMeco Ryans. If the Texans hope to steal one in Atlanta though, he’ll have to impact the game in a major way and make things hectic for Ridder, Robinson, and the rest of the Falcons.
Prediction: Atlanta bounces back with a 31-10 win after CJ Stroud struggles to move the offense outside of the third quarter. 3-2.