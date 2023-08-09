Predicting Every Game of the Atlanta Falcons Season
Week Six: Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons
Game Info: Sunday, October 15th at 1:00 PM EST
Initial Thoughts: Losing to the Commanders last year was a tough one for the Falcons as they had a chance to win at the end of the game before Marcus Mariota threw a tipped pass in the endzone that led to a game-sealing interception. The Commanders' new starting quarterback Sam Howell will be hoping he has similar luck as this could end up being a close matchup between two teams whose coaches likely need a playoff birth to keep their jobs.
X-Factor: Eric Bienemy. Howell could still be getting his footing underneath him this early in the season, and Bienemy’s play-calling will go a long way in determining how this game turns out. Both teams boost strong pieces on their defenses, and this could end up being another low-scoring affair that’s determined by one big play.
Prediction: Atlanta hits a game-winning field goal after Ridder connects on a long pass to Mack Hollins that helps the team secure a 13-10 victory. 4-2.