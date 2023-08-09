Predicting Every Game of the Atlanta Falcons Season
Week Seven: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Game Info: Sunday, October 22nd at 1:00 PM EST
Initial Thoughts: Tampa Bay looks much different than their Super Bowl-winning roster, and Baker Mayfield seems to be the team’s best option as their starting quarterback this season. It’ll be interesting to see if the former 1st overall pick can resurrect his career or if this ends up being a lost year for the Falcons’ divisional foe. Atlanta will likely be favored in this matchup, and it won’t be shocking to see them pick up their third win in a row.
X-Factor: Mike Evans. He may not be the most dominant receiver in the game anymore, but he should still be considered one of the league’s best. If Mayfield is able to hit a few bombs early, it could cause trouble for the Falcons and their hopes of beating one of their biggest rivals.
Prediction: Mayfield throws a late interception that secures a 24-17 victory for Atlanta. The team moves to 5-2.