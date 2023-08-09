Predicting Every Game of the Atlanta Falcons Season
Week Eight: Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans
Game Info: Sunday, October 29th at 1:00 PM EST
Initial Thoughts: If this matchup was with the Titans team from two years ago, I’d assume the Falcons were heading for a loss. Fortunately for Atlanta, they’ll be facing Ryan Tannehill who seems to be in the decline of his career and Derrick Henry who isn’t getting any younger either. Mike Vrabel is not a coach to sneeze at though, so no matter what the Titans record is at this point in the season, this isn’t going to be a team to take lightly.
X-Factor: Kyle Pitts. The Titans will always attempt to ram the ball down your throat, so the Falcons might end up taking a similar approach. Pitts will be important in those third-and-short situations when the team needs to pick up a key first down to keep drives moving though. This will be an important season for Pitts and his contributions in games like this could dictate how bright his future looks in Atlanta.
Prediction: Atlanta picks up a 17-13 win as both teams take a slow-and-steady approach by rushing over 35 times each. 6-2.