Predicting Every Game of the Atlanta Falcons Season
Week Nine: Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons
Game Info: Sunday, November 11th at 1:00 PM EST
Initial Thoughts: The Vikings are one of the most unpredictable teams in the NFL – it wouldn’t be shocking if they won the division but also wouldn’t shock people if they end up missing the playoffs completely. Justin Jefferson has officially reached “Best Receiver in the League” status and he’ll provide a tough matchup for Terrell and the rest of the Falcons secondary. Kirk Cousins tends to play well in these 1:00 PM matchups too.
X-Factor: Special Teams. In this matchup with two playoff hopefuls, the special teams play could determine which team ends up celebrating at the end of the game. Vikings’ kicker Greg Joseph struggled last season, and if he has similar issues this year, it could end up making the difference in Atlanta. Field position will be an important factor in this game too so both punters will be under the spotlight.
Prediction: Jefferson snags two touchdowns and the Falcons struggle to move the ball consistently in a 31-10 loss. 6-3.