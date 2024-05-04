Predicting every national TV game for the Atlanta Falcons this season
By Nick Halden
Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons
The fear for Atlanta fans should be that this is their lone chance in the spotlight this NFL season. Kansas City demands attention as they attempt to make a run at NFL history to win their third straight Super Bowl. It is hard to objectively pick a favorite above a roster that has the best quarterback in the game right now.
Mahomes, Reid, and Kelce are on a level that the rest of us simply must sit back and be jealous of. Atlanta is a clear chance to showcase this talent against a younger and less talented team. That isn't to say Atlanta doesn't have a chance in this game but their margin for error is incredibly small.
Kansas City also has the story of how long they will lose their top receiver for and dealing with losing one of the best corners in the league. Atlanta is going to have a tough time with this matchup and fans should prepare themselves for the possibility that this is the lone game they will play in prime time.