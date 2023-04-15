Predicting every quarterback the Atlanta Falcons will face in 2023
The Atlanta Falcons should face off against these NFC North QBs:
1. Jordan Love (vs. Green Bay Packers
2. Kirk Cousins (vs. Minnesota Vikings)
3. Jared Goff (@ Detroit Lions)
4. Justin Fields (@ Chicago Bears)
The NFC North is the only entire division that the Falcons play where you can pencil in the opposing starters. If you were going to question anyone, it would be the Lions and Jared Goff; there is a scenario, even with how good Goff was last season, that they might add a quarterback in the draft.
The Bears seem committed to Justin Fields as they put him in a scenario where there will be zero excuses for him.
The Packers are trading away Aaron Rodgers because they believe in Jordan Love. He should have a long leash. And, finally, Kirk Cousins with his guaranteed contract. It might be his last year in Minnesota but expect him to start all year.