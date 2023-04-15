Fansided
Predicting every quarterback the Atlanta Falcons will face in 2023

The Falcons should face off against these NFC South QBs:

9. Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints)

10. Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

11. C.J. Stroud (Carolina Panthers)

These are the three division-rival quarterbacks that the Atlanta Falcons are projected to play in 2023.

Each one of them is with a new team, with Derek Carr being on the New Orleans Saints the longest. While Carr is certainly an upgrade over what they had last year, I just cannot see him changing the team's fortune at all. The Falcons have no excuse but to, at least, split the series with each of these teams. Carr is definitely the most-likely opponent of the Falcons out of the division rivals.

As for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers situation, I don't think Baker Mayfield will be the 17-game starter. I think the Falcons will play Mayfield at least once but there is a decent chance that the second matchup will be against Kyle Trask or a rookie.

For the Carolina Panthers, it looks like they will go the C.J. Stroud route. He seems like a likely two-game opponent for Atlanta, nevertheless, don't be surprised if an early game between the birds and cats has Andy Dalton leading the cats.

