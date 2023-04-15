Predicting every quarterback the Atlanta Falcons will face in 2023
The Atlanta Falcons should face off against these other quarterbacks:
12. Sam Howell (vs. Washington Commanders)
13. Kyler Murray (@Arizona Cardinals)
14. Aaron Rodgers (@ New York Jets)
Here are the three 'other' teams the Falcons will play with their 17-game opponent (Jets) and their two same-place-finish opponents
The Commanders were a difficult choice because I am not convinced that they are fully convinced in Sam Howell. It was almost Jacoby Brissett here because he is a solid passer who could earn the starting job early on.
The early rumor is that Kyler Murray will be back on the field, following his nasty knee injury, around mid-season, which would mean there is a 50% chance the Falcons will miss him again. So, what convinced me to go with Murray? Eight of the past ten matchups between these two teams have come during week eight or after—one of which was on week eight. So, history tells us that the NFL will schedule this game after Murray makes his return.
And, last, but definitely not least, is the New York Jets and their soon-to-be QB Aaron Rodgers. Along with Trevor Lawrence, Rodgers is the one QB you circle if you are Ryan Nielsen and the Falcons' defense. Another Falcons vs. Rodgers matchup seems is an inevitability.
