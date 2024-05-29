Predicting final NFC South standings after schedule release
By Nick Halden
4. Carolina Panthers 3-14 Record
What is the argument that the Carolina Panthers win more than three games this season? It is hard to find three games that this team is capable of winning. The one obvious thing that could change this is if Bryce Young takes a huge jump in development and looks the part of a franchise quarterback. Young becoming a star quarterback is the only thing that could save this team from being the doormat of the NFC.
The run game and receivers are still huge question marks and the team has gotten worse on defense. Losing Brian Burns is going to hurt this unit more than those outside the division realize. Burns was a franchise player who now joins Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore as clear building blocks that have been moved.
As much as the Falcons have struggled in the last five years they simply have to look at the Panthers to feel a bit better. Consider the moves the team has made at head coach and quarterback failing to improve each time. Add in an owner who can't stop attempting to take control after every failed quarterback and head coach and the reasons this team is going to stay in the basement are obvious.