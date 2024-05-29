Predicting final NFC South standings after schedule release
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Falcons 10-7 Record
There are so many variables for this team right now that an accurate prediction is going to be difficult. However, the basement for this team should be 9-10 wins, especially looking at the schedule. Considering how the Falcons start the year it is going to be an uphill battle early on for Atlanta.
You are starting the year with the Steelers, Eagles, Chiefs, and Bucs if you can go 2-2 in that stretch you are going to win this division. FInisFinishinghing the year with the Vikings, Raiders, Giants, Commanders, and Panthers offers you a chance to go into the playoffs hot and finish off the division.
If you can't find a way to win 4 of those games you don't deserve to be a playoff team. All five teams are expected to miss the playoffs and be contending at this point in the year for a better draft pick.
Atlanta is going to have to survive an early brutal slate and if they can do that should win the division. That isn't to say it will be easy with both of the top two teams having a ceiling of 11-12 wins if things were to fall perfectly.