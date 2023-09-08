Predicting how every Atlanta Falcons game will end in 2023
How will the Falcons end up in a strong top conference but a ripe-for-the-picking division?
By Joe Carlino
WEEK 10: @ ARIZONA CARDINALS (4:05PM, FOX)
It's honestly hard to write anything previewing a game against the Cardinals entering 2023, but let's attempt. For starters, this is the only true "road" game the Falcons will play all season (with the exception of Jacksonville, all Atlanta games are slated for kickoff at 1pm EST). Given that the Falcons have their bye week immediately following this game, the Falcons could easily spend the week in Arizona practicing to accommodate the time change.
As for Arizona, what really can be said about them? Kyler Murray's probably not going to play this season, DeAndre Hopkins is in Tennessee, and their only true threat remaining is their running back James Connor. Defensively, the Isaiah Simmons experiment failed miserably, leading to him being traded to the Giants, and their only true noteworthy defensive player remaining is Budda Baker.
Much as I'd like to give Arizona their due, it's clear they're going for Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison with the first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Atlanta enters their bye week on a huge high note.
PREDICTION: ATLANTA 31, ARIZONA 10
RECORD: 6-4