Predicting how every Atlanta Falcons game will end in 2023
How will the Falcons end up in a strong top conference but a ripe-for-the-picking division?
By Joe Carlino
WEEK 11: BYE
WEEK 12: vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (1PM, FOX)
It appears as if the NFL scheduling computer likes to make the league's most competitive rivalry play a game after their respective bye week. That's always a bonus for Saints and Falcons fans because instead of one week to talk trash, they get an extra one free. And one thing Saints and Falcons fans enjoy more than their team winning is making fun of the losing side in the immediate aftermath.
Right now, the Saints and Falcons are routinely being swapped by media pundits alike for first and second place in the overall division standings, owing to their strength of schedules (both have the two easiest by win percentage), which plays into my own beliefs that this year is between the best rivalry in football in the "weakest" division.
Now, let's take off the bias cap for a moment and mention how the Saints have improved. Yes, Derek Carr is an upgrade over Jameis Winston under center, but whether or not the results show have yet to be fully determined or answered. Also, by this time in the year, Alvin Kamara will be back alongside anime lover Jamaal Williams, and Chris Olave and Michael Thomas still form an effective two-man receiving core. Should one of them be out, Carr does have Juwan Johnson at the tight end position for an emergency checkdown.
Defensively, while Atlanta did snag David Onyemata and Kaden Elliss alongside Ryan Nielsen for their defense, there's still threats on that side. The most notable, of course, is Cameron Jordan, who feasts upon Kaleb McGary like he's a Golden Corral buffet. In the second and third levels, Demario Davis is still an effective coverage linebacker, and Tyrann Mathieu and Marshon Lattimore are true shutdown members of the secondary.
Essentially, for Atlanta to win, they need to facilitate the offense, prevent Kamara and Co. from chunk plays, and STOP TAYSOM HILL. They do just that, also clinching a winning record in front of Dirty Bird Nation.
PREDICTION: ATLANTA 27, NEW ORLEANS 24
RECORD: 7-4