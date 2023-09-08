Predicting how every Atlanta Falcons game will end in 2023
How will the Falcons end up in a strong top conference but a ripe-for-the-picking division?
By Joe Carlino
WEEK 14: vs. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (1PM, CBS)
After fighting a close game (potentially in the elements of East Rutherford), the Falcons return home to welcome Tampa Bay into Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The last time these teams faced off in Atlanta, Desmond Ridder threw his first two career touchdown passes and the Falcons defeated Tampa Bay 30-17 (and Brady also notoriously ran off and refused to shake Ridder's hand in the postgame).
Around this time, there's a possibility of both sides having players on injured reserve, players being traded for cap relief, and teams outside being in positions that weren't truly believed to be entering the season. Tampa Bay is arguably one of those teams, and given how late in the season it is, there's a chance the Bucs will have given up on 2023 and begun preparations for 2024, potentially with an entire new coaching staff.
Meanwhile, the Falcons will be hungry for more wins to try and bolster their lead over the Saints in the NFC South, and what better way to do that than by defeating a division opponent, sweeping the season series, and adding more separation between the teams?
Atlanta defeats Tampa at home, probably even comfortably.
PREDICTION: ATLANTA 34, TAMPA BAY 19
RECORD: 9-4