Predicting how every Atlanta Falcons game will end in 2023
How will the Falcons end up in a strong top conference but a ripe-for-the-picking division?
By Joe Carlino
WEEK 16: vs. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (1PM, FOX)
This one is gonna sting a lot of Falcons fans because of all 17 contests, this is the only one I am guaranteeing they lose. Please hold all pitchforks and torches until the end, because when you understand the reasoning, you might be wary yourselves.
In a simple manner of speaking, I'm going off one simple word as to why the Falcons won't win this game: history. And no, that's not the history we all studied in school, but rather history of these two franchises playing since our inception in 1966.
If you recall last year, when predicting the Steelers game as a loss, there was a trivia question about which teams the Falcons have notoriously struggled against with more losses than wins to validate this claim. One of those answers was the Indianapolis Colts, who some would point out used to play in Baltimore before leaving in the middle of the night.
Well, essentially, the Colts do leave in the middle of the night, and when the Falcons are on their schedule, they usually leave with a victory. In 17 total contests against the team with the horseshoe for a logo, Atlanta is a paltry 2-15, with the only two victories coming in 1998 (Peyton's rookie year) and 2011 (anyone remember #SuckForLuck?).
Also, just for reference, the Colts average 28.7 PPG when they play the Falcons, and that's just when they win. If their two losses are added in, that number falls to 27.0 PPG. Meanwhile, just know that while Atlanta will get the score close, it's the same as last year with Pittsburgh: I need to see it to believe it.
Bah humbug.
PREDICTION: INDIANAPOLIS 27, ATLANTA 24
RECORD: 9-6