Predicting how every Atlanta Falcons game will end in 2023
How will the Falcons end up in a strong top conference but a ripe-for-the-picking division?
By Joe Carlino
FINAL RECORD: 10-7 (1st NFC South)
Yes, you're reading that right. The Atlanta Falcons do end up winning the NFC South over a very game New Orleans Saints. This is truly more on the side of Atlanta edging them in the divisional category of a 4-2 record to New Orleans' 3-3. Keep in mind, last year, the only reason Atlanta finished last in the standings was because of a poor divisional record.
So where does that leave them in the overall standings? Honestly, a 10-7 record in today's league is pretty good, all things considered. Now, it certainly won't get them the NFC's #1 seed; until someone knocks Philadelphia or San Francisco into the AFC, hard to deny the conference's two best squads.
That said, a 10-7 record probably is good for the NFC's third seed, but more than likely the NFC South's divisional winner will be the fourth seed as the NFC North will be edging them out on a better conference record. On the plus side, a home playoff game makes this season a rousing success, even if the Lombardi trophy eludes Atlanta for another year.