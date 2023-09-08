Predicting how every Atlanta Falcons game will end in 2023
How will the Falcons end up in a strong top conference but a ripe-for-the-picking division?
By Joe Carlino
WEEK TWO: vs. GREEN BAY PACKERS (1PM, FOX)
After defeating the Panthers in Week One, the Falcons stay home and welcome in the Green Bay Packers. Funnily enough, this is the second time in the history of Mercedes-Benz Stadium that the Falcons and Packers play in Week Two in the A-T-L. Of course, Falcons fans remember that christening of the greatest stadium in the NFL today.
While there have been concerns about Desmond Ridder's playmaking ability, let's take a look at the other team's quarterback. Help us understand something: why is Ridder constantly under scrutiny despite every one of his teammates and coaches raving about his "quarterback" tendencies that bode well for future careers, but nobody wants to do the same with Jordan Love? Remember, the quarterback that Green Bay traded up in the first round to acquire with Aaron Rodgers still there?
Yes, it's possible that lightning can strike twice with the Packers' strategy of selecting a quarterback in the first round with a first-ballot Hall of Famer on the roster, have them sit for three years, and then step back and watch them cook. Plus, everyone wanted to overreact to Love's performance in the preseason, which was honestly ridiculous.
Atlanta once again defeats the visiting Packers at home, moving to 2-0 in the process.
PREDICTION: ATLANTA 24, GREEN BAY 14
RECORD: 2-0