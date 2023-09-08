Predicting how every Atlanta Falcons game will end in 2023
How will the Falcons end up in a strong top conference but a ripe-for-the-picking division?
By Joe Carlino
WEEK SIX: vs. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
After defeating the Texans in a convincing fashion the week prior, Atlanta stays in the Benz and welcomes backup Taylor Heinecke's former squad, the Washington Commanders, to town. Washington's also a bit of a "unique" quarterback situation, handing their keys over to last year's fifth-round pick, Sam Howell, following their sale from Dan Snyder to Josh Harris. While the question remains if their team name is also subject to change (maybe back to the old name), that's a story for another time.
Offensively, let's be frank: Washington's two-headed monster of Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson brings major flashbacks to when Atlanta had Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman toting the rock. Power and speed are great in a bell cow back; having individuals who specialize in one can be even more effective.
On the outside, though, "Scary" Terry McLaurin is still an amazing threat at all levels of the secondary, and Jahan Dotson is equally a competent No.2 receiver. While Logan Thomas is also sufficient from the tight end position, Sam Howell does have weapons, just not to the level Desmond Ridder has.
The ultimate factor will come down to if Atlanta's offensive line can hold up against Chase Young, Daron Payne, Johnathan Allen, and Montez Sweat, four of the more dominant defensive linemen in the league today. Assuming the line holds up, Atlanta will be fine. Hesitate, and it'll be rough sledding.
Look for Atlanta to defeat the Commanders and gain a victory which eluded them by two yards last season.
PREDICTION: ATLANTA 23, WASHINGTON 16
RECORD: 4-2