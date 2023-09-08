Predicting how every Atlanta Falcons game will end in 2023
How will the Falcons end up in a strong top conference but a ripe-for-the-picking division?
By Joe Carlino
WEEK EIGHT: @ TENNESSEE TITANS (1PM, FOX)
Heading north to Nashville, the Falcons are riding high with a three-game winning streak to face off against Arthur Smith's former team, the Titans. Back when Smith was the offensive coordinator, Tennessee had one of the better offenses in the league, and that was exacerbated by the presence of a king in the backfield, King Derrick the XXII. Whenever he's got the ball in his giant arms, either get out of the way, or eat a stiff arm worse than Josh Norman did on national television.
However, the offense isn't solely a product of Henry's dominance. His style of running forces defenses to stack the box, which results in the receivers having more opportunities to face one-on-one coverage. And these receivers will be feasting, especially DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks. While the team currently has only one tight end on their roster, it's plausible that Tennessee will have a backup by this time. Also, the offensive line should succeed in providing Henry some lanes and Ryan Tannehill time to read the defense and make throws.
Defensively, the Titans still boast former first-round pick Jeffrey Simmons, who is everything and then some on that front in ways that haven't been seen in the Music City since Jevon Kearse. Their secondary does have some interesting players in Sean Murphy-Bunting, Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, and Kristian Fulton, so it'll be interesting to see how the Titans perform against Atlanta's weapons.
That said, look for a lower scoring affair in this one, with Derrick Henry sealing the deal with a late touchdown (and a failed two-point conversion).
PREDICTION: TENNESSEE 19, ATLANTA 14
RECORD: 5-3