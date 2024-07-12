Predicting the Atlanta Falcons 2024 record game by game
By Arkesh Ray
Week 1 vs. Steelers: 1-0 (W)
The Falcons are 2-15-1 all-time against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have not beaten them since 2006 and are currently on a four-game losing streak against them. However, this week 1 matchup against them should turn the tide.
Firstly, the game is in Atlanta. Steelers fans are known to travel and take over stadiums, but playing them in Pittsburgh is a whole different beast. Secondly, they will have a new offensive coordinator, a coordinator that the Falcons know very well: Arthur Smith. He is a middling at best playcaller, and this will be his first regular-season game with the Steelers. There will be mishaps and difficulties, not to mention the Steelers lack a lot of offensive firepower.
Najee Harris is a bowling ball of a running back, using his strength to beat defenses instead of his speed and shiftiness. Atlanta will have Grady Jarrett back, their big man plugging the middle, and with him on the field last year the Falcons had one of the best run defenses in the entire NFL.
The Steelers have a scary wide receiver in George Pickens, but outside of that, their WR core is nothing scary. Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Quez Watkins, and Roman Wilson do not strike any fear in defenses’ hearts.
Jaylen Warren is great out of the backfield and Pat Freiermuth is a good TE, but the Falcons have a good linebacking core to keep up with Warren and Bates should be able to handle Freiermuth.
On the defensive side of the ball, they have a great corner in Joey Porter Jr, but not much outside of that. Not only that but Cameron Sutton will also be suspended for the Week 1 matchup. Darnell Mooney will feast against whoever he lines up against (probably Donte Jackson who is not very good) and Bijan is a mismatch for their bad LB core. Patrick Queen was solid in Baltimore but nothing special, and he is not that great a tackler. TJ Watt will go against Chris Lindstrom, who was PFF’s highest-graded guard in 2022 and 2023.
Minkah will have his hands full with Kyle Pitts, who will be fully healthy for the first time since his rookie season. Give me the Falcons winning this game 27-17.