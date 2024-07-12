Predicting the Atlanta Falcons 2024 record game by game
Join me as we go through all 17 of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 games
By Arkesh Ray
Week 10 at Saints: 6-4 (W)
Letting the bias take over a little but the Falcons are better than the Saints. The Falcons have a better quarterback, better offensive line, better RB duo, better pass rush, and a better safety duo (Jessie Bates hard carries here). Kirk is miles better than Carr, Kamara is declining, and the Falcons hate the Saints' guts.
The Falcons have enough talent across the board to sweep the Saints and they win this one 27-24.