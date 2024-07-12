Predicting the Atlanta Falcons 2024 record game by game
Join me as we go through all 17 of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 games
By Arkesh Ray
Week 11 at Broncos: 7-4 (W)
Blowing out Sean Payton is going to feel so good. The Broncos roster honestly sucks. Bo Nix stinks, Jarrett Stidham is terrible, and Zach Wilson is horrendous. No matter who starts at quarterback they stink.
They lost Jerry Jeudy, who frankly was not that good himself, and added Josh Reynolds and Troy Franklin. Franklin is good and Reynolds is solid but it doesn’t matter if they don’t have someone who can get them the ball.
Cortland Sutton is inconsistent, that Offensive Line is meh, and that secondary is bad outside of Patrick Surtain. There is no world where the Broncos can keep up with the Falcons. The Dolphins put up 70 on them last year and the Falcons should have their way with them also.
Falcons win 42-20.