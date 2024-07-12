Predicting the Atlanta Falcons 2024 record game by game
Join me as we go through all 17 of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 games
By Arkesh Ray
Week 14 at Vikings: 8-5 (W)
Kirko Chains homecoming game. JJ McCarthy is NOT a good QB and Kirk Cousins will outplay him.
Not only did the Vikings lose Kirk, but they lost Danielle Hunter who was probably their best player on defense Their starting corners are bad and Harrison Smith is old. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are great, and Aaron Jones is a great pickup, but McCarthy is not good and the difference in this game will be the QB play.
Falcons win 31-14.