Predicting the Atlanta Falcons 2024 record game by game
Join me as we go through all 17 of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 games
By Arkesh Ray
16 of 17
Week 17 at Commanders: 9-7 (L)
No clue why, but the Falcons cannot beat the Commanders. They have beaten the Falcons three times in a row, the last two off-game-winning interceptions, and again this feels like a trap game. The Falcons could very easily win this game, but this feels like one they will drop.
Rookie QBs normally fare well against the Falcons for whatever reason, and they always suck against dual-threat QBs. Expect Jayden Daniels to have probably his best game of the season, and the Falcons drop a game they should win.
Commanders win 23-20.