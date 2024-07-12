Predicting the Atlanta Falcons 2024 record game by game
By Arkesh Ray
Week 4 vs. Saints: 2-2 (W)
The Falcons get back in the win column with a win over the Saints. The Saints have a good secondary and just added Kool-Aid Mckinstry to it, but they have no pass rush. The Falcons Offensive line should have no trouble blocking for Kirk and in two games against the Saints Bijan has 251 total yards and three touchdowns. They have no answers for him, and another corner won't help them. Not to mention that Alontae Taylor had a 45.7 PFF grade last season and was pretty horrendous in coverage. Darnell Mooney or Rondale Moore should have their way with him.
Drake London also averaged 66 yards per game against the Saints last year, which may not sound great but that was with Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder adamantly against getting him the ball. Not to mention Kyle Pitts will feast on their weak safeties (Tyrann Mathieu is not scaring anyone in 2024).
On the other side of the ball, the Saints have their share of weapons. Chris Olave is a great WR along with Rashid Shaheed and AT Perry. They had their way with the Falcons defense in week 18. But Derek Carr is a weird QB. He’s not consistent at all, and there is no way he lights up the Falcons’ defense like that again.
In this heated rivalry homefield advantage means a lot and this along with the fact that Kirk Cousins is better than Derek Carr gives the Falcons the dub. Falcons win 23-17.