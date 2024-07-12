Predicting the Atlanta Falcons 2024 record game by game
By Arkesh Ray
Week 5 vs. Buccaneers: 3-2 (W)
Another primetime special, this time on Thursday Night Football, again at home against a heated rival in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons went 1-1 against the Bucs last season, and it’s pretty crazy they won even one game considering Ridder tried his hardest to lose both. The Falcons beat the Bucs in week 7, 2023 16-13 despite three (THREE) Ridder turnovers in the red zone.
In the second game, Ridder missed Bijan wide open for a touchdown early in the first quarter and made terrible throws all game. The Falcons ended up losing by four. Now the Bucs lose Dave Canales (who just helped Baker have his second-best season, arguably his best season) Devin White, and Carlton Davis (their best corner). They signed Jordan Whitehead, who’s pretty solid but old.
Drake London made a ridiculous catch against Antonie Winfield last year in the second Bucs game, and the Bucs defense is NOT good enough to keep up with all of the Falcons’ weapons. Falcons win this one 31-20.