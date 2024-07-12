Predicting the Atlanta Falcons 2024 record game by game
By Arkesh Ray
Week 6 at Panthers: 4-2 (W)
It is embarrassing that the Falcons did not sweep the Carolina Panthers last season. They would have, but then Arthur Smith called a designed rollout to the left in which Ridder threw one of the worst interceptions of the season. You can replay the play 100 times and you still won’t be able to tell who Ridder is throwing the ball to.
Canales is a great pick-up along with Xavier Leggett and Diontae Johnson. However, the Panthers lost Brian Burns and Dontae Jackosn leaving an already weak secondary. Jaycee Horn is rarely healthy.
Jordan Fuller is better than Von Bell, but they also lost their underrated LBer in Frankie Luvu. That defense is pretty bad outside of Derrick Brown and an older Jadeveon Clowney. In the week 1 matchup the Falcons gashed the Panthers on the ground. They had 130 rushing yards on five yards per carry and two rushing touchdowns. The second time around the Falcons played the Panthers in the rain and everyone knew the run was coming so all the Panthers had to do was stack the box.
The Panthers added a lot of talent on the offensive line and it is TBD if that will make their line better. Bryce should be better, but the Falcons are just better on both sides of the ball and now have a quarterback who defenses will have to respect. Then Bijan can run all over them. Falcons win this one in a blowout to make up for the embarrassing loss last year, 30-14.