Predicting the Atlanta Falcons 2024 record game by game
By Arkesh Ray
Week 7 vs. Seahawks: 5-2 (W)
The Falcons were 5-2 against the Seahawks in the Matt Ryan era (including playoffs) and have kind of had their number in recent years. Falcons beat the Seahawks in 2022 despite Marcus Mariota trying his hardest to lose the game.
Geno Smith did not play as well this year compared to last, throwing 600 fewer yards and 10 fewer touchdowns. He came back to Earth after a stellar season, regressing heavily in many areas including accuracy.
This will be the Seahawks' first season without Pete Carroll in 14 years and will be interesting to see how they fare. Personally believe that Geno will only continue to get worse, he is 33 and has only had one great season in his career.
DK Metcalf is one of those big physical WRs that Aj Terrell struggles against, but he did decent in their last matchup in 2022. He did give up a touchdown, but outside of that only 60 yards and he also broke up another pass that would have been a touchdown. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is great, but the Seahawks have not been able to utilize him properly thus far, so do not know what to expect out of him. Grady and Onyemata should be able to neutralize Kenneth Walker for the most part. Walker only had 19 yards in the Falcons 2022 matchup.
In 2022, despite Marcus Mariota and Arthur Smith London still had 54 yards and a touchdown. The Falcons had 179 rushing yards this game on 5.8 yards per carry. Now add Bijan into the mix and things might get nasty for the Seahawks. Not to mention Pitts had 87 yards this game, again with Arthur Smith and Marcus Mariota.
Falcons win this one 23-21.