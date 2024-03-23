Previewing the Atlanta Falcons options at receiver in 2024
General manager Terry Fontenot really did his due diligence this offseason when it came to addressing the offense.
The Falcons added another receiver to an already impressive group of weapons for Kirk Cousins. The organization was ready to move on from Desmond Ridder as the Arizona Cardinals agreed to trade Rondale Moore to the Falcons for the embattled quarterback.
In Moore, the Falcons are getting a compact, speedy receiver who is capable of stretching the field. Moore has always flashed potential and he has shown what he can do whenever he's healthy.
Cousins was tied for 2nd among NFL leaders in completion percentage completing 69 percent of his throws and we can expect him to find Moore often as he was scarcely used during his tenure in Arizona.
Moore can be effective as a slot receiver in the short passing game and is a threat to gain plenty of yards after the catch if defenders miss tackles.
The biggest hurdle for Moore during his career has been dealing with injuries. As soon as he appears primed for a breakout the unfortunate happens. It also seemed like he struggled to adjust to Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's scheme but learning a new system can do that sometimes to a young player.
Hopefully, a fresh start in a new city with a new team will yield some positive results. Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson could implement plays that get Moore vertical because he has the ball skills and speed to take the top off of defenses. The bubble screens and gadget plays are cool but he can create so much space on zigs and occasional slot-go routes as well.