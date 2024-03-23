Previewing the Atlanta Falcons options at receiver in 2024
General manager Terry Fontenot really did his due diligence this offseason when it came to addressing the offense.
The Falcons knew what they were getting when they drafted Kyle Pitts as he proved to be the right selection immediately. He put up career highs of 68 catches for 1,026 yards in his rookie year but his production has regressed since. Pitts missed 7 games due to injury during his 2nd season and only put up a mediocre 356 yards on 28 catches.
Ever since his rookie season, Pitts has had 4 different quarterbacks in 3 years while also having to battle through injuries. Now healthy and with an elite-level quarterback under center, Pitts could put up numbers similar to his rookie campaign or even better. He can literally fit into any scheme because he can line up in the slot, on the outside or on the line.
Pitts is also capable of lining up at receiver if the Falcons ever decide to trot out a 5-receiver formation or simply just trying to create mismatches. He should become a top-tier safety blanket for Cousins, and with his huge catch radius, he should be an easy target for Cousins to find. A 6'6 target with 4.4 speed, he can line up at receiver and give elite defensive backs nightmares.