Previewing the Atlanta Falcons options at receiver in 2024
General manager Terry Fontenot really did his due diligence this offseason when it came to addressing the offense.
The Falcons also signed journeyman receiver Ray Ray McCloud who is capable of bringing his dynamic speed to both the offensive side of the ball and on special teams.
McCloud is one of the best punt returners in the league and can hopefully give the Falcons a jolt in the return game. The Falcons were 7th worst in the NFL in punt return yardage but had the 11th most punt returns in the league. They were also bad on kickoff returns as they were the 3rd worst in the league in terms of yardage.
While McCloud should handle most of the special team duties, he can also be used on offense as a slot receiver. He could also be used on gadget plays and plays specifically designed for speed like screens and end-arounds.
While he may not see but a few snaps per game, he was primarily signed to add depth to the position and the chances he gets to return punts and kickoffs should cut the driving distance and field positioning exponentially for the Falcons as they will be in better positions to score.