Projected role for each Atlanta Falcons rookie in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
Bralen Trice- Competing for a starting EDGE role
While this may seem surprising for a third-round selection consider the competition that is being provided. On the current roster, your best edge rushers are Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie. Is it really off the table Trice has a strong camp and preseason and beats one or both players on the depth chart?
The Falcons are desperate for a pass rush and willing to take a risk to find it. Trice is going to be given plenty of chances to prove himself capable of being a surprise contributor and a part of the solution for Atlanta's rush woes.
Brandon Dorlus-Defensive line depth
Dorlus is easily the best-value pick in the draft for the Falcons. Dorlus went overlooked in the early run on defensive linemen and is a great addition to Atlanta's rotation. Dorlus isn't going to have an easy path to starting or contributing but he has a chance with the style he plays.
The defensive line is going to be the most interesting unit to watch in camp and the preseason. Unlike the quarterbacks who will be getting all of the attention the starting jobs aren't all decided. Dorlus is going to make this roster as a backup and there is a chance he could work his way into the rotation.