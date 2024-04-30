Projected role for each Atlanta Falcons rookie in 2024 season
By Nick Halden
JD Bertrand- Special teamer and backup linebacker
There is so much to love about JD Bertrand the person and respect what he accomplished at the college level. However, he lacks the speed to really be a threat to Troy Andersen as a starting option. Despite Andersen's injury, he is the clear starter with Bertrand serving in a depth role and likely factoring into the team's special teams plans.
Jase McClellan- Third Running Back
The Falcons were obviously not content having only Avery Williams in the third back role. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are going to get the carries for an offense that is going to be focused on the pass far more often. Jase is going to need a strong preseason to lock up a roster spot. It is likely that he makes the roster but unlikely you see him on the field very often.
Casey Washington- Competing to for 5th or 6th receiver role
Looking at Atlanta's depth chart at receiver it is clear Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud, and Rondale Moore are all clearly ahead of the rookie. This puts Washington into the conversation with Chris Blair, Josh Ali, Austin Mack, and KhaDarel Hodge.
Though due to his value on special teams and experience, Hodge is likely ahead of Washington as well. The rookie will be given every chance to make the roster if Atlanta doesn't make further additions to the position.
Zion Logue- Competing for Defensive tackle bench role
This pick felt like a lob to UGA fans and something we have seen Fontenot do in recent drafts in the final rounds. Logue is going to have a tough road to make this roster especially if Eddie Goldman sticks around this time. Logue is an interesting prospect but by far has the toughest road to make the final roster.