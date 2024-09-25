Pros and cons of Atlanta Falcons heartbreaking Sunday night loss to KC
By Arkesh Ray
The difference between the Week 1 and Week 3 Atlanta Falcons is night and day. Despite sitting at a 1-2 record there is a lot more to like for the Falcons than there is to fix. Let's start with the good:
1. Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson are getting involved.
London has two touchdowns in the last two games, Pitts had a HUGE 50-yard catch and run, and Robinson is among the league leaders in yards from scrimmage. Not to mention Robinson finally found the endzone on a run from the one-yard line (keep in mind Robinson only had two carries inside the five-yard line last season.
2. Play-calling looks good. Lots of complaints about the play-calling last night but Zac Robinson did a pretty good job. Kirk Cousins had more passing yards than Mahomes (on 10 fewer attempts), averaged 2.3 yards more attempt, had a higher completion percentage, and the Falcons averaged 0.8 yards per play than the Chiefs did. Everyone was getting involved in great ways, Ray Ray McCloud in the run game, Mooney and Bijan in the screen game, etc. The run game could not get started but the Falcons were down two starters and were also facing a game-changer in Chris Jones.
The Falcons were moving the ball well, they just faltered in the red zone (which is where Zac Robinson really does need to get better), but part of that was also a missed DPI on Kyle Pitts. Bijan Robinson said the pitch on 4th and 1 was an audible at the line NOT on Zac Robinson.
3. In Weeks 2 and 3 Kirk Cousins seems to be the real Cousins. Once again not playing in the preseason led the Falcons to come out flat in Week 1. The Cousins we saw against the Steelers are not the Cousins we will see for the rest of the season. Kirk played great Sunday Night outside from the interception and a few missed throws.
4. The defense is legit. This defense is very bend but don't break. On the first Chiefs drive it seemed as if the Falcons had stopped the Chiefs on a 4th and short but they didn't. A few plays later Justin Simmons got an interception in the endzone. Xavier Worthy, who's an over-the-top monster who is supposed to beat teams deep, was held to 17 yards on two catches and only 30 yards total. Future HOFer Travis Kelce and arguably the greatest tight end of all time was also held to just 30 yards. Rashee Rice racked up 100+ yards but most of his catches were behind the LOS.
The Falcons have given up just four touchdowns in three games (they are the only team to keep the Steelers out of the endzone this season). The defense held the Chiefs to 2/4 in the red zone and had a great goal-line stand where they stopped the Chiefs at the one. There have been almost no explosive plays against this defense and the middle of the field has been almost off limits to opposing offenses.
If it was all good, the Falcons would not be sitting at 1-2. There are some bad like:
1. The Falcons NEED to get better on third down. The Falcons were just 2-9 on third down on Sunday Night. This cannot continue in close gams if they want to win.
2. Linebacking core needs to be better. The Falcons are missing Nate Landman and it shows. They are getting gashed in the run and this needs to change ASAP.
3. Mooney screens. While Robinson's play-calling has been good overall, there have been too many Darnell Mooney screens. There was one play where he called a Mooney screen and McCloud was his lead blocker. This is a recipe for disaster, would much rather see more Bijan Robinson screens. Other than that, Mooney is getting the ball in great ways.
Losing is never fun, but the Falcons took the back-to-back Super Bowl champions to the brink and lost because of an odd call on 4th and short, and if the DPI is called it's a whole different ball game. The season is bright, and with three straight divisional games coming up, it's time to see if the Falcons are up to the challenge.