Quarterbacks light it up early in Atlanta Falcons training camp
There is a fine line between believing what you see on the practice field and taking it with a grain of salt. While many are quick to exclaim "it is just practice" there is still a lot you can glean from reports you hear out of training camp.
One of the things you can often look for is accuracy from your quarterback. Beautiful and accurate throws will get it done at any point during the NFL calendar.
Good news! It sounds like the two new quarterbacks are absolutely killing it during training camp for the Atlanta Falcons. This is in stark contrast to everything we heard at this point last year.
Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. are nearly perfect during training camp
On day two of training camp, the Atlanta Falcons switched things up with their two stud quarterbacks. Unquestioned starter Kirk Cousins ran against the second-team defense while the future of the team, Michael Penix Jr., went against the first-team defense.
Both of them absolutely killed it as they were dealing the ball with efficiency.
If you take the drops into account, the two passers went 25 for 28 with some downfield darts.
What more do you want to hear? With quality quarterback play last year, the Falcons would have made the playoffs. With the rest of the division either not improving or improving very slightly, Atlanta has a strong chance to win a division title and make the postseason.
Creating more explosive plays is key. Hearing that both Cousins and Penix had dimes 50 yards down the field is exciting. The additions of Rondale Moore and Darnell Mooney appear to be paying off already.
The bad news is the drops and that the first-team defense had trouble stopping the backups. Hopefully, everything will balance out as we get closer to the regular season.