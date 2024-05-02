Raheem Morris made the most unpredictable comparison about being hired as Falcons HC
"We're making this thing popular."
Raheem Morris was hired by the Atlanta Falcons over the offseason to be the next head coach of the franchise and he's already won people over. The recent moment that had Morris in the headlines was when he compared himself to Taylor Swift.
You're probably wondering how this particular comment came about. Well, Morris and Falcons GM Terry Fontenot were speaking to the media when Morris declared them as the new IT couple, much like Swift and boyfriend Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have been over the last six months.
"It’s what people want to see. It’s piqued more interest. I’m Taylor Swift right now and Terry is Kelce, I guess. We’re making this thing popular.”
Raheem Morris jokingly compared himself to Taylor Swift
It's definitely worth noting that Morris was being funny while making these comments. He isn't actually comparing himself to Swift but is showing that he and Fontenot have put together a team that they're proud of and have a lot of faith in.
The Falcons pursued Kirk Cousins in free agency to help them at the quarterback position and then made waves in the draft when they spent their first-round pick (eighth overall) on Michael Penix Jr. Their offense should be plenty good assuming Cousins stays healthy and can return to his regular form.
We'll see if the Falcons' aggressiveness this offseason pays off. Can they win the NFC South for the first time since 2016?