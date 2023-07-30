Ranking the 30 greatest players in Atlanta Falcons history
Many players walk through each NFL team's building each year, but few make their names known, and even fewer become legends. When it comes to the Atlanta Falcons, who are those legends?
Trying to rank the 30 best players to play for the Falcons—a team that played their inaugural season in 1966—was not easy. Numerous players that were left off have a legit argument for being ranked.
It all comes down to opinion—at least to a point. Everyone is going to have different lists, especially when you get outside of the top ten.
Comparing different positions isn't easy, comparing longer-tenured players who had steady stats to players who played for a shorter amount of time but put up monster numbers is head-spinning, and deciding how much stock to put into positional value is debatable.
Anyways, let's start counting down the 30 best players to ever take the field for the Atlanta Falcons, with honorable mentions at the end.