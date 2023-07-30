Ranking the 30 greatest players in Atlanta Falcons history
These are the 30 best players in the history of the Atlanta Falcons franchise
Greatest Atlanta Falcons of all-time: No. 14 & 13
The Atlanta Falcons got themselves a pass rusher when they traded for John Abraham. Abraham had some dominant seasons for the Falcons' defense and had 68.5 sacks in his seven seasons. He was also a tackle for loss and a forced fumble machine. The Falcons did end up letting him walk a bit too early.
Keith Brooking could simply find the ball carrier. He was able to fly around the field, make plays, and do just about everything you would ask from a linebacker. His solo tackle stats are crazy and he had eight-straight 100-plus tackle seasons (nine if you want to count his first year in Dallas).