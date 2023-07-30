Ranking the 30 greatest players in Atlanta Falcons history
Greatest Atlanta Falcons of all-time: No. 12 & 11
Todd McClure was a trooper with his 198 games played in. He set a franchise record with 144 consecutive starts, which, barring disaster, is going to be broken in week one of 2023 by Jake Matthews. That doesn't take away from what the 'Mud Duck' did and the Falcons rewarded him by inducting him into their Ring of Honor last year.
Tony Gonzalez is the greatest tight end of all time and there is no argument. His consistency in everything he did is something we will never see again. He played for the Atlanta Falcons late in his career, yet still managed to be one of the best tight ends every year.