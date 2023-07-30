Ranking the 30 greatest players in Atlanta Falcons history
Greatest Atlanta Falcons of all-time: No. 10 & 9
Michael Vick captured the hearts of the city with his electricity at a position that had never seen a player like him. He could make any throw and make any run. While his tenure with the Atlanta Falcons ended very disappointingly, he has changed his life around and is worthy of being in the top ten.
Deion Sanders is a difficult player to rank. On one hand you have the greatest cornerback in NFL history, one of the greatest return men ever, one of the greatest all-around athletes ever, and an interesting personality, but on the other hand you have a player who played just five seasons in Atlanta and voluntarily left.
He was such a special player and it is rare to find a player who is unanimously considered the greatest player at their position—Primetime is just that.