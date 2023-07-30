Ranking the 30 greatest players in Atlanta Falcons history
Greatest Atlanta Falcons of all-time: No. 8 & 7
The greatest pass rusher in Atlanta Falcons history. Claude Humphrey, unofficially, had 99.5 sacks in his ten seasons with the Falcons. He is also a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro but his biggest achievement was making the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, which was long overdue.
Roddy White has been underappreciated. The franchise wide receiver played 11 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons recording 808 receptions for 10,863 yards and a franchise-record 63 receiving touchdowns. He had six-straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2007-2012.