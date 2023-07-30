Ranking the 30 greatest players in Atlanta Falcons history
Greatest Atlanta Falcons of all-time: No. 6 & 5
There is nothing better than clicking on a player's career summary by year and seeing "ATL, ATL, ATL, ATL, ×14." Jeff Van Note played a jaw-dropping 18 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and only the Atlanta Falcons. That equated to 246 games which is the second most in franchise history. Van Note also made six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams—not bad for an 11th-round pick.
Jessie "The Hammer" Tuggle defied all odds as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State and became one of the best players in Falcons history. The linebacker lead the league in tackles four times, broke the 100 tackle mark in nine-straight seasons (!!!), had six 150+ tackle seasons, and two-straight 200+ tackle seasons. Altogether, he had 1,805 combined tackles, 532 solo tackles, 21 sacks, and ten forced fumbles.